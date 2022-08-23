×

WATCH: What economists say about SA’s jobless rate drop

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

23 August 2022 - 21:23
People queue for Covid-19 Ters benefits at the Unemployment Insurance Fund offices in Johannesburg. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI
People queue for Covid-19 Ters benefits at the Unemployment Insurance Fund offices in Johannesburg. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI

SA’s unemployment rate declined to 33.9% in the second quarter in 2022. The country’s labour market added more than 648,000 jobs during the period and most of the gains were recorded in community and social services, trade, finance and construction sectors. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford, for her analysis of the print.

