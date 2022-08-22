Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Easing Covid-19 restrictions, coupled with robust demand for upper-level managers, gave Workforce’s annual performance a boost. The recruitment and outsourcing group has reported a 21% rise in revenue but has not declared a dividend, saying it will hold on to cash due to current economic uncertainties.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Workforce gets a lift as pandemic fades
Business Day TV speaks to financial director Willie van Wyk
