WATCH: Afrimat’s Gravenhage deal falls through

Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden

22 August 2022 - 21:15
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden. Picture: SUPPLIED
Afrimat’s plans to acquire the Gravenhage manganese right in the Northern Cape has fallen through due to a dispute over the nature of its water licence. Business Day TV discussed this with Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden.

Afrimat exits Northern Cape manganese right over condition not being met

Conditions for acquisition of a manganese mining right in the Northern Cape have not been fulfilled amid a dispute over the nature of a water right
