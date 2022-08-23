WATCH: Asisa reports progress on transformation

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
The global inflation shock of 2022 requires the same investor grit as tumultuous second half of 2001
Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Doerr placed big bets on Bezos and Brin, but missed hitching his wagon to ‘ambitious, slightly crazy’ Elon Musk
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Unemployed youngsters first sold whiskey and cigarettes and now have close to 4,000 titles on offer
Ronaldo still in the game as long as he delivers, says Dutch coach after dropping him for start against Liverpool
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
The first edition of the BEE.conomics annual “Transformation in South African asset management survey” was published in 2009 at which time there were just 14 black-owned asset managers who, combined, managed R91bn.
Fast forward 13 years and today there are 51 black-owned asset managers managing close to R700bn, indicating that black market share has been increasing steadily. Certainly, in the past couple of years the number of black private equity fund managers has grown.
AlexForbes, SA’s largest investments multi-manager, recently launched a transformation policy to make an impactful contribution to the sustainability and relevance of the asset management industry in SA. The policy has set transformative criteria for supporting and selecting asset managers and stockbrokers with an emphasis on gender diversity, to ensure more black females are included in critical strategic and investment decision roles.
On Monday, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) released the first transformation report detailing the collective progress made by Asisa member companies from 2018 to 2020.
Joining Michael Avery for this discussion is Busisa Jiya, CEO of Asisa, and Leon Campher, outgoing CEO of Asisa.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Asisa reports progress on transformation
Michael Avery talks to Busisa Jiya and Leon Campher
The first edition of the BEE.conomics annual “Transformation in South African asset management survey” was published in 2009 at which time there were just 14 black-owned asset managers who, combined, managed R91bn.
Fast forward 13 years and today there are 51 black-owned asset managers managing close to R700bn, indicating that black market share has been increasing steadily. Certainly, in the past couple of years the number of black private equity fund managers has grown.
AlexForbes, SA’s largest investments multi-manager, recently launched a transformation policy to make an impactful contribution to the sustainability and relevance of the asset management industry in SA. The policy has set transformative criteria for supporting and selecting asset managers and stockbrokers with an emphasis on gender diversity, to ensure more black females are included in critical strategic and investment decision roles.
On Monday, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) released the first transformation report detailing the collective progress made by Asisa member companies from 2018 to 2020.
Joining Michael Avery for this discussion is Busisa Jiya, CEO of Asisa, and Leon Campher, outgoing CEO of Asisa.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.