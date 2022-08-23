×

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Asisa reports progress on transformation

Michael Avery talks to Busisa Jiya and Leon Campher

23 August 2022 - 16:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The first edition of the BEE.conomics annual “Transformation in South African asset management survey” was published in 2009 at which time there were just 14 black-owned asset managers who, combined, managed R91bn.

Fast forward 13 years and today there are 51 black-owned asset managers managing close to R700bn, indicating that black market share has been increasing steadily. Certainly, in the past couple of years the number of black private equity fund managers has grown.

AlexForbes, SA’s largest investments multi-manager, recently launched a transformation policy to make an impactful contribution to the sustainability and relevance of the asset management industry in SA. The policy has set transformative criteria for supporting and selecting asset managers and stockbrokers with an emphasis on gender diversity, to ensure more black females are included in critical strategic and investment decision roles.

On Monday, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) released the first transformation report detailing the collective progress made by Asisa member companies from 2018 to 2020.

Joining Michael Avery for this discussion is Busisa Jiya, CEO of Asisa, and Leon Campher, outgoing CEO of Asisa.

