PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus

Jacques du Preez. Intellinexus Founder (Left). Zimkhita Buwa. CEO at Intellinexus (Right). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Data led decision making is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zimkhita Buwa, the new CEO at Intellinexus, together with company founder Jacques du Preez.
Intellinexus, which specialises in business intelligence (BI), was founded in 2016. BI is a combination of strategies and technologies that businesses use to collect, analyse and interpret their data. The goal is to get actionable insights that can inform better decision-making.
Buwa and Du Preez highlight how the BI sector has evolved and changed.
Over the years, Intellinexus has become a partner and provider for Snowflake, which offers a cloud-based data storage and analytics service, in SA. The company also works with the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and SAP.
Join the discussion:
Buwa says that in a world of increased artificial intelligence (AI) use, there is an even greater place for BI firms and professionals that can craft strategies around AI and ensure that the data used for such systems is of good quality.
Du Preez unpacks the decision to step down from the role of CEO and bring someone new to take Intellinexus forward.
“In response to our success and demand in the market, the time is right to double-down and scale our impact of offering technical depth around data capabilities. This requires dedicated focus,” he says.
“For our clients, welcoming Zimkhita opens a wealth of expanded board, executive and management support around data leadership and planning.”
Buwa has worked her way up, previously as an SAP business intelligence analyst at energy group Engen, to later becoming head of intelligent business applications at NTT Data, formerly Dimension Data.
Topics of discussion include: Intellinexus; evolution of business intelligence; using data for decision making; and the role of AI.
Buwa also outlines her strategy to grow Intellinexus’ business.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Zimkhita Buwa, the new CEO at Intellinexus, and company founder Jacques du Preez
Join the discussion:
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production
