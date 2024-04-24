PODCAST | Realities of AI for SA telecoms

Stefan Steffen. Group head of data and AI at Telkom. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Artificial intelligence (AI) development with a telecoms operator is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Stefan Steffen, group head of data and AI at Telkom. Steffen explains that a big part of the value that is derived from AI systems is dependent on the quality of data that feeds into them.
Imagine data as the fuel for an AI engine. The more data an AI system has access to, the better it can learn and perform its tasks. This data can include anything from text and images to numbers and audio.
AI algorithms analyse data to identify patterns and relationships. By recognising these patterns, AI systems can make predictions, classifications and even generate new content.
Stefan highlights what AI means for Telkom and the broader telecoms context industry; realities involved in commercialising AI systems; how valuable it is for the likes of Telkom to develop their own AI models or if it is better to lean on specialist tools or companies; and making clear the relationship between AI and data.
