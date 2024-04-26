Companies / Innovation

PODCAST | Economic impact of AI in the music business

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chola Makgamathe, GM for legal services at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro)

26 April 2024 - 15:11
Chola Makgamathe, general manager for legal service at the SA Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO). Picture: SUPPLIED.
The economic implications of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chola Makgamathe, general manager for legal services at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro). She also serves as chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA. 

Makgamathe highlights current trends, discussions and the potential impact of AI use in music and the broader creative industry. Creative industries are estimated to contribute up to 5% of GDP in SA. 

AI technologies are making waves in the music industry, affecting both how music is created and how consumers experience it.

When it comes to composition and production, AI tools assist musicians — assisting by suggesting melodies and harmonies based on chosen styles. Additionally, some tools can create entire pieces of music based on text descriptions or chosen genres.

Makgamathe says SA needs a completely new set of laws that deal specifically with AI, cutting across multiple industries and sectors. 

The Copyright Coalition of SA, has sounded the alarm on the detrimental effects an inadequate response or policy framework will have on the country’s cultural and creative industries.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Realities of AI for SA telecoms

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Stefan Steffen, group head of data and AI at Telkom
National
2 days ago

PODCAST | New rules blunt SA’s ability to attract foreign-funded film projects

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Animation SA’s Nick Cloete, Hollard Film Guarantors director Paul Raleigh and Ayanda Sibisi of the Independent Producers ...
National
3 days ago

PODCAST | SA’s property sector according to Redefine CEO

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew König, CEO of Redefine Properties
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | After 25 years of satellite in Africa, what’s next?

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications
Companies
1 week ago
