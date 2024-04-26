Chola Makgamathe, general manager for legal service at the SA Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO). Picture: SUPPLIED.
The economic implications of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chola Makgamathe, general manager for legal services at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro). She also serves as chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA.
Makgamathe highlights current trends, discussions and the potential impact of AI use in music and the broader creative industry. Creative industries are estimated to contribute up to 5% of GDP in SA.
AI technologies are making waves in the music industry, affecting both how music is created and how consumers experience it.
Join the discussion:
When it comes to composition and production, AI tools assist musicians — assisting by suggesting melodies and harmonies based on chosen styles. Additionally, some tools can create entire pieces of music based on text descriptions or chosen genres.
Makgamathe says SA needs a completely new set of laws that deal specifically with AI, cutting across multiple industries and sectors.
The Copyright Coalition of SA, has sounded the alarm on the detrimental effects an inadequate response or policy framework will have on the country’s cultural and creative industries.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Economic impact of AI in the music business
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chola Makgamathe, GM for legal services at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro)
The economic implications of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chola Makgamathe, general manager for legal services at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro). She also serves as chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA.
Makgamathe highlights current trends, discussions and the potential impact of AI use in music and the broader creative industry. Creative industries are estimated to contribute up to 5% of GDP in SA.
AI technologies are making waves in the music industry, affecting both how music is created and how consumers experience it.
Join the discussion:
When it comes to composition and production, AI tools assist musicians — assisting by suggesting melodies and harmonies based on chosen styles. Additionally, some tools can create entire pieces of music based on text descriptions or chosen genres.
Makgamathe says SA needs a completely new set of laws that deal specifically with AI, cutting across multiple industries and sectors.
The Copyright Coalition of SA, has sounded the alarm on the detrimental effects an inadequate response or policy framework will have on the country’s cultural and creative industries.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Realities of AI for SA telecoms
PODCAST | New rules blunt SA’s ability to attract foreign-funded film projects
PODCAST | SA’s property sector according to Redefine CEO
PODCAST | After 25 years of satellite in Africa, what’s next?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST | Realities of AI for SA telecoms
Meta’s dramatic plunge drags other tech stocks down
Microsoft might be closing gap on cloud-computing leader Amazon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.