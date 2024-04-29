National

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Africa’s sustainable digital revolution, according to Absa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Absa's Chele Moyo and Barbara Asafu-Adjaye

29 April 2024 - 18:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chele Moyo, TMT coverage banker at Absa corporate and investment banking, and Barbara Asafu-Adjaye, head of TMT at Absa Ghana.

Listen to the conversation:

The banking group says telecommunications and technology are poised to be the driving forces behind sustainable socioeconomic development on the continent.

Asafu-Adjaye gives insight into the AU’s digital transformation strategy. She says its objectives include building a secure digital single market, ensuring digital empowerment for all citizens and creating a harmonised environment for investment and innovation. 

Moyo says mobile money has emerged as a powerful tool for promoting financial inclusion and driving economic growth in Africa. She explains developments in different parts of Africa in terms of technology and regulation that aim to address the development agenda. 

The panel also discusses the various agendas jostling for attention in Africa’s digital transformation. 

In countries such as Ghana, the growth of mobile money has led to a big improvement in financial access and inclusion. However, the imposition of taxes and levies on mobile services, such as the E-levy in Ghana, poses risks to the affordability and accessibility of mobile money services. 

“Balancing the need for revenue generation with the goal of promoting financial inclusion is crucial for sustaining the momentum of digital transformation. Telecommunications and technology have the potential to catalyse sustainable development and inclusive growth in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Extension of SA troops in DRC and Mozambique ...
National
2.
Transnet open to ‘recalibrating’ tariffs for ...
National
3.
Absence of rolling blackouts not due to greater ...
National
4.
Judge dismisses bid to deny business rescuer his ...
National
5.
Fire crews deployed to Cape Town mountain blaze
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.