Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is waiting for report on Usindiso fire, before responding

The City of Joburg and the Joburg Property Company have been found liable for the Usindiso building fire in which 76 people died in August 2023. File picture: THULANI MBELE.
A day after the official release of the damning report that found the City of Johannesburg and the Joburg Property Company (JPC) liable for the Usindiso building fire in which 76 people died, the entities have yet to respond.
The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into the fire, established by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi two weeks after the tragedy in August 2023, has recommended the members of the mayoral committees for human settlements and public safety be sanctioned for the disaster and the JPC, Joburg Water, City Power and Pikitup all be held to account for their inaction.
Speaking at the formal handover of the final report to Lesufi, judge Sisi Khampepe said authorities raided the Usindiso building in 2019 and encountered squalor, unsanitary living conditions, illegal water and electricity connections and rampant crime.
She noted that though the authorities were aware of the situation, they failed to take action. Had they done what was necessary to ensure the building was compliant with city laws and bylaws, this would have mitigated the effect of the fire.
However, despite having been informed of the report’s release by Lesufi early on Sunday, executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Monday said he had not yet received the report and could not comment.
“Councillor Kabelo Gwamanda has noted that the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire issued its first report yesterday. The city is yet to be furnished with a copy of the report, as promised by the office of the premier. Once received, the city will study the report and provide its comments and responses accordingly,” said City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.
The JPC has been contacted for its response to the report but has yet to respond.
