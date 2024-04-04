Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Unpacking Sony’s premium consumer electronics business in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jobin Joejoe, MD for Sony Middle East and Africa

04 April 2024 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Sony ZV-E1 camera. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Sony ZV-E1 camera. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sony’s premium consumer electronics business is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jobin Joejoe, MD for Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA). 

Sony, currently worth $107bn, is one of the world’s largest technology companies. It manufactures a number of consumer electronic products such as TVs, cameras and headphones, together with items in professional film and music production. 

Joejoe explains how Sony’s business in the region operates and how it’s performing.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

SA is seen as the company’s main hub on the African continent. Joejoe says South Africans are often early adopters of new technology and have higher disposable incomes than other emerging markets where Sony operates. 

Joejoe also outlines how the brand products have been, and continue to be, received given the premium prices that Sony tends to put on its offerings.

Topics of discussion include: Sony’s business in the region; pricing strategies; SA as a market for consumer electronics; and technologies that Sony is investing in. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Planet42’s push to dominate vehicle subscriptions

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of car subscription service Planet42
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Unpacking Telkom’s research & development strategy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tsabi Molapo, executive for research and innovation at Telkom.
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Push for temp employment strategies in SA

Business Day Spotlight discusses temporary and seasonal employment strategies with Worldwide Staffing
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
WeBuyCars listing ready to roll on April 11
Companies
2.
First major central bank rate cut marks turning ...
Companies
3.
DP World expands with BPSA transport acquisition
Companies
4.
Woolworths completes acquisition of Absolute Pets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Standard Bank opts to be a ‘fast follower’ on ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.