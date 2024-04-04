Sony’s premium consumer electronics business is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Unpacking Sony’s premium consumer electronics business in Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jobin Joejoe, MD for Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony’s premium consumer electronics business is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jobin Joejoe, MD for Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Sony, currently worth $107bn, is one of the world’s largest technology companies. It manufactures a number of consumer electronic products such as TVs, cameras and headphones, together with items in professional film and music production.
Joejoe explains how Sony’s business in the region operates and how it’s performing.
SA is seen as the company’s main hub on the African continent. Joejoe says South Africans are often early adopters of new technology and have higher disposable incomes than other emerging markets where Sony operates.
Joejoe also outlines how the brand products have been, and continue to be, received given the premium prices that Sony tends to put on its offerings.
Topics of discussion include: Sony’s business in the region; pricing strategies; SA as a market for consumer electronics; and technologies that Sony is investing in.
