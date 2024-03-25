Companies

PODCAST | Unpacking Telkom’s research & development strategy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tsabi Molapo, executive for research and innovation at Telkom.

25 March 2024 - 15:18
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SEMISATCH

Telkom’s research & development (R&D) strategy takes centre stage in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tsabi Molapo, executive for research and innovation at Telkom, one of SA’s largest telecoms operators. The discussion outlines Telkom’s development of innovation in its strategy. 

A seasoned researcher, Molapo outlines the collaboration between academia, industry and government entities to push innovation within Telkom, and fostering a conducive environment for pushing boundaries in R&D.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The company backs research into the telecoms industry, as well as partnering with academic institutions on studies in the wider technology space that could end up being used by Telkom itself.

“Our strategy for R&D is what we like to call ‘home grown innovation’. We look at the challenges of Telkom as a business and the opportunities that we have based on our infrastructure, customer base and the diversity of our subsidiaries,” she says. 

Molapo also shares her journey in research, thoughts about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and the process of commercialising new technologies from theory to product. 

Topics of discussion include: Telkom strategy about R&D; the company’s method for solving its own challenges through technology; emerging technologies; and building commercial models. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

