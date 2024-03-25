Telkom’s research & development (R&D) strategy takes centre stage in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tsabi Molapo, executive for research and innovation at Telkom, one of SA’s largest telecoms operators. The discussion outlines Telkom’s development of innovation in its strategy.
A seasoned researcher, Molapo outlines the collaboration between academia, industry and government entities to push innovation within Telkom, and fostering a conducive environment for pushing boundaries in R&D.
The company backs research into the telecoms industry, as well as partnering with academic institutions on studies in the wider technology space that could end up being used by Telkom itself.
“Our strategy for R&D is what we like to call ‘home grown innovation’. We look at the challenges of Telkom as a business and the opportunities that we have based on our infrastructure, customer base and the diversity of our subsidiaries,” she says.
Molapo also shares her journey in research, thoughts about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and the process of commercialising new technologies from theory to product.
Topics of discussion include: Telkom strategy about R&D; the company’s method for solving its own challenges through technology; emerging technologies; and building commercial models.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Unpacking Telkom’s research & development strategy
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tsabi Molapo, executive for research and innovation at Telkom.
Image: 123RF/SEMISATCH
Telkom’s research & development (R&D) strategy takes centre stage in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tsabi Molapo, executive for research and innovation at Telkom, one of SA’s largest telecoms operators. The discussion outlines Telkom’s development of innovation in its strategy.
A seasoned researcher, Molapo outlines the collaboration between academia, industry and government entities to push innovation within Telkom, and fostering a conducive environment for pushing boundaries in R&D.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The company backs research into the telecoms industry, as well as partnering with academic institutions on studies in the wider technology space that could end up being used by Telkom itself.
“Our strategy for R&D is what we like to call ‘home grown innovation’. We look at the challenges of Telkom as a business and the opportunities that we have based on our infrastructure, customer base and the diversity of our subsidiaries,” she says.
Molapo also shares her journey in research, thoughts about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and the process of commercialising new technologies from theory to product.
Topics of discussion include: Telkom strategy about R&D; the company’s method for solving its own challenges through technology; emerging technologies; and building commercial models.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Push for temp employment strategies in SA
PODCAST | Honor takes on smartphone market in SA
PODCAST | Unearthing the inner workings of SA’s largest black-owned ad agency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.