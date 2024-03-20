Worldwide Staffing is a company that specialises in temporary employment services (TES). Such firms find and fill roles quickly for businesses as and when they need greater capacity in their operations.
The company is a unit of JSE listed Workforce Holdings, a provider of employment, training, healthcare and wellness, and “financial and lifestyle services and benefits to individuals and their employers”.
Sliep says companies, particularly those in e-commerce, face the challenge of scaling up their workforce quickly without incurring permanent overheads. “Maintaining a permanent workforce is economically unsustainable, especially when demand fluctuates,” he explains.
To address this, companies can turn to TES providers who offer a flexible labour pool. This allows for the quick deployment of skilled resources, thereby optimising turnaround times and operational efficiency.
Companies such as Worldwide Staffing screen and vet staff to meet seasonal staffing needs.
Sliep explains the rationale for temporary employment; strategies that companies use to expand capacity; employment trends in SA; the effect of technology on hiring decisions; and the place of permanent employment in the current environment.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Push for temp employment strategies in SA
Business Day Spotlight discusses temporary and seasonal employment strategies with Worldwide Staffing
Temporary and seasonal employment strategies are the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Quintus Sliep, MD of Worldwide Staffing.
Listen to the conversation:
