Nissan kicks off Vision 2030 for more sales and electrification

Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida outlines future plans. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan is poised to step up its electrification and growth plans across the Amieo region (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania).
Under “The Arc” umbrella, the plan is to bridge the FY20-23 Nissan NEXT business transformation plan and Nissan’s long-term Ambition 2030 vision, focused on a product offensive, increased electrification, new approaches to engineering, manufacturing and technologies, using the strategic partnerships in place to increase global sales and improve profitability.
According to the company the Amieo region is important for setting the course for an accelerated transition to EVs, supported by a balanced electrified/ICE product portfolio. Nissan aims to lift annual sales globally by 1-million units, of which the Amieo region will contribute nearly one third (300,000 units).
Of the 16 new electrified vehicles and 14 ICE vehicles its plans to launch globally, five of the all-new EVs and six of the all-new ICE vehicles will be launched in the Amieo region. These will include some of Nissan’s marketable nameplates, including LEAF. Nissan will continue to harness strategic partnerships to support competitiveness and its product portfolio.
The Nissan Hyper Punk is a concept that could spin-off an SUV in future. Picture: SUPPLIED
In Europe, the alliance with Renault/Ampere will result in an Interstar LCV as well as a new LCV based on FlexEVan, a new compact EV introduced to replace the Nissan Micra including the new Leaf, Juke and two new LCVs. In Oceania, Nissan will harness its partnership with Mitsubishi Motors to launch a new 1-tonne pickup.
In India three new models will be launched, with two new SUVs planned for both Nissan and Renault and continued development of a new electric vehicle to be manufactured in Chennai.
The Middle East will get five new Nissan SUVs including the two SUVs built and exported from India while Nissan in Oceania will launch four new models, including a new 1-tonne pickup, leveraging Nissan’s partnership with Mitsubishi Motors. Additional new electric vehicles will be introduced in Oceania, as the transition to electrification gathers pace.
For the Africa region Nissan Africa will launch two new SUVs from India in addition to the continued rollout of the company’s e-POWER technology. Africa is the world’s last remaining automotive frontier due to the low level of vehicle ownership, according to Nissan, and elsewhere in the world the global motorisation average is 182 vehicles per 1,000 people versus 42 per 1,000 in Africa.
Nissan also plans to launch a 100% electric vehicle in the SA, after publication of an electric vehicle policy road map in 2023, outlining steps to support the transition to EVs, such as government incentives (Nissan SA was unavailable to share information with Motor News on this matter.)
“Electrification might take some time in Africa but we have a plan on how to introduce electrification, especially with our technology e-Power in some of the markets that are ready for this technology in Africa,” said Sherief Eldesouky, Nissan Africa MD, earlier in the week.
Beyond product and sales, Nissan will realise its EV36Zero vision for EV and battery manufacturing, with the start of production of new electric vehicles at Sunderland plant in the UK through a £3bn investment.
The electric ecosystem will see Vehicle-2-grid (V2G) technology commercialised, with AC bidirectional capability becoming available on Nissan EVs and affordable two-way home chargers that will provide opportunities to share stored energy in the vehicle’s battery with the electricity grid, delivering new revenue opportunities for Nissan.
“Through Nissan’s new business plan, The Arc, we have a clear road map to a promising future, focusing on growth, adaptability and competitiveness,” says Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan Amieo.
Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida with the Hyper Adventure full electric concept SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The Arc plan shows our path to the future. It illustrates our continuous progression and ability to navigate changing market conditions. This plan will enable us to go further and faster in driving value and competitiveness. Faced with extreme market volatility, Nissan is taking decisive actions guided by the new plan to ensure sustainable growth and profitability,” said Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida.
