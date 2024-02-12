Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a session of the World Government Summit, in Dubai, UAE, on February 12, 2024. REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY
Amsterdam — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that every country needs to have its own artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to take advantage of the economic potential while protecting its own culture.
“You cannot allow that to be done by other people,” Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Huang, whose firm has catapulted to a $1.73-trillion stock market value due to its dominance of the market for high-end AI chips, said his company is ‘democratising’ access to AI due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing.
“The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, build the infrastructure, as fast as you can.”
He said that fears about the dangers of AI are overblown, noting that other new technologies and industries such as cars and aviation have been successfully regulated.
“There are some interests to scare people about this new technology, to mystify this technology, to encourage other people to not do anything about that technology and rely on them to do it. And I think that’s a mistake.”
Following a new round of US restrictions in October imposed on some of its AI chips, Nvidia said in November it was working with customers in China and the Middle East to obtain export licenses for new products that would comply with US rules.
The CEO did not address that issue on Monday.
Nvidia is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 21.
Build sovereign AI infrastructure, Nvidia CEO advises countries
Jensen Huang says governments should take initiative or risk being left behind due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing
Amsterdam — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that every country needs to have its own artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to take advantage of the economic potential while protecting its own culture.
“You cannot allow that to be done by other people,” Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Huang, whose firm has catapulted to a $1.73-trillion stock market value due to its dominance of the market for high-end AI chips, said his company is ‘democratising’ access to AI due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing.
“The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, build the infrastructure, as fast as you can.”
He said that fears about the dangers of AI are overblown, noting that other new technologies and industries such as cars and aviation have been successfully regulated.
“There are some interests to scare people about this new technology, to mystify this technology, to encourage other people to not do anything about that technology and rely on them to do it. And I think that’s a mistake.”
Following a new round of US restrictions in October imposed on some of its AI chips, Nvidia said in November it was working with customers in China and the Middle East to obtain export licenses for new products that would comply with US rules.
The CEO did not address that issue on Monday.
Nvidia is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 21.
Reuters
It’s time to upgrade AI infrastructure
Leading AI firms join US safety consortium
Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on AI rush
Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same
Nvidia and Malaysia’s YTL Power partner for $4.3bn AI development project
WATCH: AI boom works in Nvidia’s favour
Nvidia to delay launch of AI chip in China, say sources
Tencent has Nvidia AI chip stockpile but is now looking local
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
It’s time to upgrade AI infrastructure
Leading AI firms join US safety consortium
Nvidia and Malaysia’s YTL Power partner for $4.3bn AI development project
Nvidia to delay launch of AI chip in China, say sources
WATCH: AI boom works in Nvidia’s favour
Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.