Build sovereign AI infrastructure, Nvidia CEO advises countries

Jensen Huang says governments should take initiative or risk being left behind due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing

12 February 2024 - 11:42
by Toby Sterling
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a session of the World Government Summit, in Dubai, UAE, on February 12, 2024. REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY
Amsterdam — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that every country needs to have its own artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to take advantage of the economic potential while protecting its own culture.

“You cannot allow that to be done by other people,” Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Huang, whose firm has catapulted to a $1.73-trillion stock market value due to its dominance of the market for high-end AI chips, said his company is ‘democratising’ access to AI due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing.

“The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, build the infrastructure, as fast as you can.”

He said that fears about the dangers of AI are overblown, noting that other new technologies and industries such as cars and aviation have been successfully regulated.

“There are some interests to scare people about this new technology, to mystify this technology, to encourage other people to not do anything about that technology and rely on them to do it. And I think that’s a mistake.”

Following a new round of US restrictions in October imposed on some of its AI chips, Nvidia said in November it was working with customers in China and the Middle East to obtain export licenses for new products that would comply with US rules.

The CEO did not address that issue on Monday.

Nvidia is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 21.

Reuters

It’s time to upgrade AI infrastructure

If 2023 was the year that saw artificial intelligence transform software and digital services, the coming year will see an increasing focus on ...
Business
1 day ago

Leading AI firms join US safety consortium

More than 200 entities tasked with addressing risks
World
4 days ago

Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on AI rush

Revenue surges on investor interest in artificial intelligence and cloud services
Companies
1 week ago

Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same

ASML says sales to China will be affected by new US and Dutch export restrictions introduced in 2023, affecting up to 15% of its China sales
Companies
2 weeks ago

Nvidia and Malaysia’s YTL Power partner for $4.3bn AI development project

The first phase is expected to be operational by mid-2024
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: AI boom works in Nvidia’s favour

Business Day TV talks to Craig Antonie, co-founder and CIO of Anbro Capital
Companies
2 months ago

Nvidia to delay launch of AI chip in China, say sources

Server manufacturers have issues integrating the chip while the company needs to comply with US export rules
Companies
2 months ago

Tencent has Nvidia AI chip stockpile but is now looking local

US move to ban the export of more chips to China will force Tencent to use existing stock more efficiently and seek Chinese alternatives
Companies
2 months ago
