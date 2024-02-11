It’s time to upgrade AI infrastructure
If 2023 was the year that saw artificial intelligence transform software and digital services, the coming year will see an increasing focus on hardware and infrastructure.
11 February 2024 - 05:58
If 2023 was the year that saw AI transform software and digital services, the coming year will see an increasing focus on hardware and infrastructure.
At the Cisco Live conference in Amsterdam this week, the global networking equipment leader unveiled new capabilities in security and automation that would help make AI part of the fabric of business operations. The event attracted 14,000 IT professionals, representing an industry that is impatient to see generative AI move from a consumer fascination to a boardroom priority...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.