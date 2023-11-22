Nvidia beat analysts’ profit expectations this week, with third-quarter earnings per share surging to $4.02.
Revenue more than tripled during the period as the company continued to benefit from the artificial intelligence boom. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the co-founder and CIO of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie.
WATCH: AI boom works in Nvidia’s favour
Business Day TV talks to Craig Antonie, co-founder and CIO of Anbro Capital
