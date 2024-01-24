Companies

Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same

ASML says sales to China will be affected by new US and Dutch export restrictions introduced in 2023, affecting up to 15% of its China sales

24 January 2024 - 10:47
by Toby Sterling
The ASML logo is seen near a computer motherboard in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Amsterdam — Chipmaking equipment maker ASML reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat expectations and its best-ever quarterly orders, but it kept a cautious outlook for 2024 as it faces new restrictions on exports to China.

Net profit at Europe's biggest technology company by market value rose 9% to €2bn on sales of €7.2bn in the fourth quarter. That topped analyst expectations of a €1.87bn net profit on revenue of €6.9bn, according to LSEG data.

The company registered strong orders of more than €9bn euros in the fourth quarter — more than triple third-quarter levels — but kept its outlook for flat sales growth in 2024 despite strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

“The semiconductor industry continues to work through the bottom of the cycle,” CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement.

“Although our customers are still not certain about the shape of the semiconductor market recovery this year, there are some positive signs,” he said, citing improving demand for chips and higher factory utilisation rates.

Taiwan’s TSMC, which manufactures chips for Apple and Nvidia and is ASML’s biggest customer, said last week that its expected capital expenditure would be flat in 2024.

ASML dominates the global market for lithography systems, equipment used by computer chipmakers to help create the circuitry of chips.

“After the good results and the good outlook from TSMC last week, people were hoping that they would increase their outlook for 2024. But they’re still a little bit conservative,” analyst Jos Versteeg of InsingerGilissen said of ASML’s outlook guidance.

He said markets might take that as a negative but predicted the company would raise its outlook later in 2024 as end markets continued to recover. Shares closed on Tuesday at €707.10 in Amsterdam, up 3.7% so far in January.

ASML said sales to China, usually its third-largest market after Taiwan and South Korea, would be affected in 2024 by new US and Dutch export restrictions introduced in 2023, affecting up to 15% of its China sales.

Chinese chipmakers have been expanding rapidly with government support, despite weaknesses in the country’s economy, with a big buildout of relatively older chipmaking technology.

Reuters

Tech giants place their bets on the AI chip

New PCs feature built-in buttons to new neural processing units in a bid to get more sold
Business
1 week ago

Car semiconductor shortage is easing, says leading supplier

VNC Automotive predicts that a lack of chips could suddenly become an oversupply
Life
1 year ago

Ellies shares slump as it announces job cuts to conserve cash

Retrenchments at electronics group may be part of an attempt to streamline operations, says analyst
Companies
1 year ago
