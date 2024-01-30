Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on AI rush

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Picture: STEPHEN BRASHEAR/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru/San Francisco — Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for fiscal second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as new artificial intelligence (AI) features helped attract customers to its cloud and Windows services.
Microsoft shares fell 1% in volatile after-hours trading, and then rose slightly. They climbed 57% last year. Along with a rally in other tech stocks, including Alphabet and Nvidia, Microsoft helped fuel a 24% surge in the S&P 500 in 2023.
“We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale,” CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we’re winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector.”
Revenue grew 18% to $62bn in the quarter to end-December, its best ever, compared with the average analyst estimate of $61.12bn, according to LSEG data.
Revenue at Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud unit, which houses the Azure cloud computing platform, grew 20% to $25.9bn. Sales of Azure, for which Microsoft does not disclose a dollar figure, grew 30%, compared with a 27.7% consensus estimate from Visible Alpha.
Investors are watching Microsoft’s Azure and Office revenues closely to see what kind of sales flow come from the tens of billions of dollars the company plans to pour into data centres this year to deliver generative AI.
Microsoft’s stock surge has helped it topple Apple as the world’s most valuable listed company in the past few trading sessions. Investors have rewarded the company's push into AI and strategic partnership with Silicon Valley start-up and ChatGPT creator OpenAI.
Microsoft’s share surge was not dented by a power struggle within OpenAI that highlighted the software giant’s lack of direct control over its important partner. Microsoft also faces some legal and regulatory challenges.
In November, Microsoft started selling Copilot, an AI assistant that can summarise an email inbox or craft a slide show, for $30 per month, which analysts say is a premium price.
Early sales of the product showed up in the firm’s commercial sales of Office software, where revenue grew 17%, compared with analyst expectations of commercial Office sales growth of 14.2%, according to data from Visible Alpha. Microsoft does not provide an absolute dollar figure for the sales.
For its fiscal second quarter, Microsoft reported an adjusted profit of $2.93 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $2.78 per share.
Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on AI rush
Revenue grows 18% to $62bn in the quarter
Bengaluru/San Francisco — Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for fiscal second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as new artificial intelligence (AI) features helped attract customers to its cloud and Windows services.
Microsoft shares fell 1% in volatile after-hours trading, and then rose slightly. They climbed 57% last year. Along with a rally in other tech stocks, including Alphabet and Nvidia, Microsoft helped fuel a 24% surge in the S&P 500 in 2023.
“We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale,” CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we’re winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector.”
Revenue grew 18% to $62bn in the quarter to end-December, its best ever, compared with the average analyst estimate of $61.12bn, according to LSEG data.
Revenue at Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud unit, which houses the Azure cloud computing platform, grew 20% to $25.9bn. Sales of Azure, for which Microsoft does not disclose a dollar figure, grew 30%, compared with a 27.7% consensus estimate from Visible Alpha.
Investors are watching Microsoft’s Azure and Office revenues closely to see what kind of sales flow come from the tens of billions of dollars the company plans to pour into data centres this year to deliver generative AI.
Microsoft’s stock surge has helped it topple Apple as the world’s most valuable listed company in the past few trading sessions. Investors have rewarded the company's push into AI and strategic partnership with Silicon Valley start-up and ChatGPT creator OpenAI.
Microsoft’s share surge was not dented by a power struggle within OpenAI that highlighted the software giant’s lack of direct control over its important partner. Microsoft also faces some legal and regulatory challenges.
In November, Microsoft started selling Copilot, an AI assistant that can summarise an email inbox or craft a slide show, for $30 per month, which analysts say is a premium price.
Early sales of the product showed up in the firm’s commercial sales of Office software, where revenue grew 17%, compared with analyst expectations of commercial Office sales growth of 14.2%, according to data from Visible Alpha. Microsoft does not provide an absolute dollar figure for the sales.
For its fiscal second quarter, Microsoft reported an adjusted profit of $2.93 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $2.78 per share.
Reuters
Microsoft crosses $3-trillion market cap milestone
UK antitrust body considers reviewing Microsoft and OpenAI partnership
Microsoft’s UK investment to drive AI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.