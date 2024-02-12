JSE holds steady, with focus on US inflation data this week
The US December consumer price index was revised lower at the end of last week
12 February 2024 - 11:35
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors awaited US inflation numbers due this week.
On Friday, the US’ December consumer price index (CPI) was revised lower. The government adjusted the figure to a 0.2% increase, down from a 0.3% increase initially reported. Core inflation figures, excluding food and energy, were the same...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.