Lesaka on the hunt for more merchant businesses
Technology and financial services group slashes net quarterly loss by almost 60%
07 February 2024 - 08:44
UPDATED 07 February 2024 - 19:30
Lesaka Technologies, which closed a deal to buy data analytics and merchant services company Touchsides from Heineken this week, says it is on the hunt for acquisitions, particularly in the merchant business.
Lesaka provides informal retail merchants with point-of-sales devices with which they can pay their suppliers and sell many products, including airtime and electricity. It has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE. ..
