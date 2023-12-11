Cash is still king in SA, says Lesaka’s Cash Connect
Still, there has been a marked increased in digital payment adoption in SA, with bank cards seen as a big area of growth
11 December 2023 - 17:20
At a time when SA's financial services sector is fighting for more digital payments, Lesaka's Cash Connect is forecasting that cash use will be the preferred payment method for transactions this festive season.
Despite Covid-19 having done much to reduce the use of physical banknotes and coins — as that was seen as a possible vector for the disease — a truly cashless world is still a long way away, at least for SA...
