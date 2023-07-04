Altron completes sale of ATM hardware and support business unit to NCR
Altron says its managed solutions division will continue to operate all remaining portfolios
04 July 2023 - 16:08
Altron has concluded the sale of its ATM hardware and support business unit to NCR. This is the latest in a series of disposals to streamline operations and focus on its core technology business in growth areas such as the cloud, data analytics, the internet of things and security.
The group entered into an agreement to hive off the unit to NCR Corporation for a maximum of $10m (R186.6m) in October 2022. The price has been capped, pending fulfilment of certain conditions, including setting off the unit’s assets against liabilities, which include trade payables and accruals. ..
