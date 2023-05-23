Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020, upped its final and special dividend after reporting strong annual results driven by customer demand for security, and cloud adoption of remote working solutions.
The company, valued at R26.1bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the year to end-February that net profit increased 23% to £40.4m and headline earnings by the same margin to 16.88 pence...
Bytes lifts dividend after strong results
Bytes is listed on the LSE, with a secondary listing on the JSE, after a demerger that created R13bn in value for Altron shareholders in December 2020
