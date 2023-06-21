Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom launches eSIM support for smartphones

Embedded SIM allows users to switch networks or add a second line without having to swap out SIM cards

21 June 2023 - 20:31 Mudiwa Gavaza

Vodacom has joined a growing list of international mobile operators that now offer support for inbuilt SIM cards for smartphones and other similar devices, known as eSIM. 

An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card that is built into a device. It allows the user to activate a cellular plan with a mobile carrier without having to use a physical SIM card. This means being able to switch networks or add a second line without having to swap out SIM cards...

