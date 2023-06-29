Companies / Telecoms & Technology

FNB wades further into telecoms with new Cell C and MTN deals

This signals intensifying competition for Cell C in the MVNO market, a space it has dominated for years

29 June 2023 - 17:03 Mudiwa Gavaza

FNB has signed new deals with two of SA’s mobile operators — Cell C and MTN — to boost its telecoms offering, FNB Connect.

This signals the bank’s push to offer more telecoms services, as well as intensifying competition for Cell C in a space that it has dominated for years...

