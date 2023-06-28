Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
With PPPFA scrapped, local content, ownership and job creation are threatened
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as plug-in hybrid for export
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Switzerland says it is a neutral country and so cannot approve sales of arms bound for an active conflict zone
Gqeberha-born Stephen Harris promoted to ICC International Panel
Investment firm Blackwells Capital has formally written to IHS demanding a makeover of its board. It joins MTN and Wendel in voicing concern over alleged governance issues at Africa’s largest cellphone tower business.
This is the latest in a series of events that sees IHS, which was cofounded in 2001 by current CEO Sam Darwish, at odds with its investors over governance issues...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Blackwells joins call for governance changes at IHS
Investment firm Blackwells Capital has formally written to IHS demanding a makeover of its board. It joins MTN and Wendel in voicing concern over alleged governance issues at Africa’s largest cellphone tower business.
This is the latest in a series of events that sees IHS, which was cofounded in 2001 by current CEO Sam Darwish, at odds with its investors over governance issues...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.