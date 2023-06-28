Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blackwells joins call for governance changes at IHS

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 18:21 Mudiwa Gavaza

Investment firm Blackwells Capital has formally written to IHS demanding a makeover of its board. It joins MTN and Wendel in voicing concern over alleged governance issues at Africa’s largest cellphone tower business.

This is the latest in a series of events that sees IHS, which was cofounded in 2001 by current CEO Sam Darwish, at odds with its investors over governance issues...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.