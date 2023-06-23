Spot gold and US gold futures slide as hawkish Federal Reserve signals more rate hikes
Not appreciating the importance of Agoa is a sign of myopia
Lesotho notifies SA government of accident in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
US Coast Guard's announcement brings grim end to international search for vessel in North Atlantic
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
Telkom is seen by many as being in trouble but CEO Serame Taukobong says the fixed-line operator does not need “a saviour” or “knight in shining armour”.
Four different groups have tried to take over or take up a big chunk of Telkom in the past year, but to no avail. This includes a $30bn offer from rival MTN and a consortium led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko that has amassed a war chest of about R12bn for a bid to take up equity in Telkom...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Q&A: Telkom CEO adamant fixed-line operator does not need ‘a saviour’
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Telkom is seen by many as being in trouble but CEO Serame Taukobong says the fixed-line operator does not need “a saviour” or “knight in shining armour”.
Four different groups have tried to take over or take up a big chunk of Telkom in the past year, but to no avail. This includes a $30bn offer from rival MTN and a consortium led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko that has amassed a war chest of about R12bn for a bid to take up equity in Telkom...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.