More investors back MTN’s call for governance reforms at IHS

Old Mutual fund and Ninety One are among shareholders that back these proposals

25 June 2023 - 17:36

Investors holding about two-thirds of tower company IHS’s equity are in support of a plan to change its governance structure as tensions between the Nigerian operator and its shareholders continue to sour. 

Business Day understands shareholders also believe there should be a separation of the role of chair and CEO, both held by business person Sam Darwish...

