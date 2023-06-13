Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
Increased competition and costs related to load-shedding have knocked Telkom. During the annual period the company slipped into the red, recording a loss of R9.97bn. Business Day TV caught up with Irnest Kaplan, telecom analyst from Irnest Kaplan Analysts for his views on Telkoms performance.
WATCH: Telkom slips into the red
Business Day TV speaks to telecom analyst Irnest Kaplan
