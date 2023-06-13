Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Telkom slips into the red

Business Day TV speaks to telecom analyst Irnest Kaplan

13 June 2023 - 20:55
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Increased competition and costs related to load-shedding have knocked Telkom. During the annual period the company slipped into the red, recording a loss of R9.97bn. Business Day TV caught up with Irnest Kaplan, telecom analyst from Irnest Kaplan Analysts for his views on Telkoms performance.

Telkom plays hard to get as Maseko-led consortium circles

Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: Telkom swings to annual loss of nearly R10bn

Business Day TV talks to Telkom group CEO Serame Taukobong
Companies
7 hours ago

