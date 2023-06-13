Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
Telkom has swung to an annual loss. An impairment of R13bn, persistent load-shedding, increased competition and the effects of inflation on constrained consumers led to an overall loss of R9.97bn and dividends being suspended indefinitely.
Business Day TV unpacked the results with the company’s group CEO, Serame Taukobong.
WATCH: Telkom swings to annual loss of nearly R10bn
Business Day TV talks to Telkom group CEO Serame Taukobong
