Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom plays hard to get as Maseko-led consortium circles

Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 14:35 Mudiwa Gavaza

Telkom’s CEO says none of the approaches over the past year by four parties seeking a stake or ownership of the fixed line operator warrant progress or full consideration.

“It’s like a process of lobola,” group CEO Serame Taukobong said at the group's annual results presentation on Tuesday when asked about its apparent reluctance to consider offers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.