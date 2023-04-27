MTN tightens policy on share dealing and insider trading

Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator, has revised its policy on share dealing and insider trading to make it harder for employees to contravene the Financial Markets Act.
The group made public some of the provisions of the revised policy in its 2022 annual report released on Wednesday.
MTN said the idea is to align policy with JSE listings requirements and ensure that it has robust disclosure processes.
“Following the approval of the revised policy in 2021, in 2022 we implemented it. It included a provision that prohibits employees from trading in securities in what is termed a ‘cooling-off period’. This cooling-off period is 14 business days prior to the closed period and extends to five business days following the release of the company’s financial results,” the group said.
“The new provision is an additional safeguard to ensure that directors and employees do not fall foul of the JSE listings requirements and the Financial Markets Act. As many of MTN’s subsidiary companies are listed, we have made a concerted effort to ensure sufficient awareness and training with regard to directors and employees dealing in securities within the group, taking into account the various securities exchanges.”
The group also said that in early 2023, after “a robust review of the effectiveness of group executive committee” it had put in place a “more agile and efficient governance structure” as part of enhancing decision-making processes.
“We will provide details of the new exco governance structure in the 2023 integrated report.”
To strengthen its governance, said MTN, it was identifying a competent individual with fintech and digital capabilities to add to its board. “Given the nature of the expertise and its significance to the business, identifying the correct individual is critical.”
The group also said Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty resigned from the board to “focus on his executive responsibilities”.
MTN in 2020 appointed international governance institution IMD to conduct an external evaluation of its board.
One of the suggestions by IMD was that MTN build a more systematic way to monitor strategy execution, with a strong focus on strategic alignment among the group board and the subsidiary boards. The group said it had made headway in this regard.
“With effect from 2023, board and management level strategy committees have been established. These committees will enhance strategy execution monitoring and bolster results. The chairman continues to engage with the chairs of the opco boards to align on key strategic matters. Having one-on-one sessions with the chairs of the major subsidiaries has become a regular feature.”
International advisory body
Meanwhile, MTN said it was looking at rejigging the role played by its novel international advisory body (IAB) chaired by former president Thabo Mbeki.
Other members of MTN’s IAB are former Ghana president John Kufuor, erstwhile AU commissioner for political affairs Aisha Abdullahi, former director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Mohammed ElBaradei and president of marketing & services Total (France) Momar Nguer.
Mbeki receives $150,000 in annual fees to chair the body, while the other four members get $100,000 for their efforts.
MTN established the IAB in 2019 to provide perspectives on geopolitical developments affecting markets in which it operates. However, the IAB is nonstatutory and without any fiduciary responsibility.
IABs are increasingly being adopted by a number of global multinationals that operate in varied and multiple jurisdictions across the world.
MTN in its annual report released on Wednesday said the term of the IAB is coming to an end and is expected to have its final close-out meeting in July.
The group, which operates in more than 20 countries, said with the three-year term of the IAB coming to an end it decided to make the body more open. It said this builds on the external stakeholder engagement activities already undertaken by board chair Mcebisi Jonas, group CEO Ralph Mupita and other board members.
“With the three-year term of the IAB coming to an end, MTN has resolved to evolve the structure into a more open-architected stakeholder forum. This results from the work done since 2019 to strengthen the board and will provide a platform for a wider range of experts (including former members of the IAB) to provide counsel on nation state issues as and when required,” said Jonas.
“I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the members of the IAB for their wise counsel in the past and look forward to their input on the new forum.”
MTN said it was still “ironing out the platform’s mechanisms but there is no question that the present IAB members will be a valuable and relevant resource for the platform given their significant expertise and knowledge”.khumalok@businesslive.co.za
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
