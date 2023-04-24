Corporate earnings and local and US economic data is likely to set the tone this week
Network and infrastructure sharing in telecom is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Quintus de Beer, wholesale executive at MTN SA.
Wholesale refers to the services that mobile operators offer to fellow industry players, carriers or service providers. These services can include extending network capacity for a customer, buying from one another for internal projects, or purchasing services and reselling them as part of a specific application.
De Beer says as part of MTN’s Ambition 2025, the operator wants its wholesale business to be the “go-to” network partner of choice, with MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) being a big piece of the plan in SA.
He also details the structure of MTN’s wholesale business, including carrier services such as interconnect, which allows for linking customers on different networks; fixed services, which include the company’s fibre-to-the-home unit; and managed services such network roaming.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | MTN’s push to be the network partner of choice
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Quintus de Beer, wholesale executive at MTN SA
