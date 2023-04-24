Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SA mobile money market is tiny, but still worthwhile

Despite high financial inclusion, the potential is 6-million South Africans, says GMSA

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 18:17 Mudiwa Gavaza

GSMA, the global industry body for telecommunications, says SA has a market of 6-million people who still do not have access to formal financial services, creating an opportunity for mobile money players to capitalise on. 

As voice revenue and data margins fall, squeezed by public pressure and regulations, mobile operators have been looking at other ways to create revenue streams from their large customer bases...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.