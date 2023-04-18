Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN retains pole position as SA’s most valuable brand

Group’s brand value rises 24% to R74.3bn in 2023, almost twice that of second-placed Vodacom

18 April 2023 - 20:31 andries mahlangu

MTN has retained pole position as SA’s most valuable brand, according to the latest survey by Brand Finance Africa.

This is the 12th time in 13 years that MTN has led the rankings despite the many challenges it has grappled with in several markets, including Nigeria where the regulatory restrictions debacle stood out like a sore thumb...

