Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU regulator narrows case against Apple’s App Store

Competition watchdog targets Apple’s ‘anti-steering’ restrictions, but drops in-app charge

28 February 2023 - 16:50 Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta
Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France, July 15 2020. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France, July 15 2020. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

The EU antitrust regulator arrowed its case against Apple on Tuesday, saying its App Store rules that stop developers informing users of other purchasing options transgress the bloc’s rules against unfair trading conditions.

The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country EU, dropped an earlier charge that targeted Apple’s rules that require developers to use its own in-app payment system.

The EU competition watchdog said Apple’s anti-steering obligations for developers are “neither necessary nor proportionate for the provision of the App Store on iPhones and iPads and that they are detrimental to users of music streaming services on Apple’s mobile devices who may end up paying more”.

Apple said it was pleased the commission had narrowed the case and it would respond to the regulator’s concerns.

The case was triggered by Spotify, which complained Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music streaming service Apple Music on iPhones.

That prompted the commission to open a case and issue a charge sheet against Apple in April 2021 for its anti-steering mechanism and in-app payment system.

The commission said Tuesday’s charge sheet, known as a statement of objections, would replace the 2021 document.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Debt-ridden Choppies seeks new capital
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dis-Chem says white dispensary clients left after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Build-to-rent property model gains momentum in SA
Companies / Property
4.
Nampak slashes job cuts to 20 after Numsa talks
Companies
5.
Murray & Roberts banks on renewable energy ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Samsung posts ‘counterintuitive’ growth in sales of premium smartphones

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Dutch tech giant ASML says former worker stole chip data for China

News

Apple’s cautious approach to hiring pays off

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.