The EU antitrust regulator arrowed its case against Apple on Tuesday, saying its App Store rules that stop developers informing users of other purchasing options transgress the bloc’s rules against unfair trading conditions.
The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country EU, dropped an earlier charge that targeted Apple’s rules that require developers to use its own in-app payment system.
The EU competition watchdog said Apple’s anti-steering obligations for developers are “neither necessary nor proportionate for the provision of the App Store on iPhones and iPads and that they are detrimental to users of music streaming services on Apple’s mobile devices who may end up paying more”.
Apple said it was pleased the commission had narrowed the case and it would respond to the regulator’s concerns.
The case was triggered by Spotify, which complained Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music streaming service Apple Music on iPhones.
That prompted the commission to open a case and issue a charge sheet against Apple in April 2021 for its anti-steering mechanism and in-app payment system.
The commission said Tuesday’s charge sheet, known as a statement of objections, would replace the 2021 document.
Reuters
EU regulator narrows case against Apple’s App Store
Competition watchdog targets Apple’s ‘anti-steering’ restrictions, but drops in-app charge
