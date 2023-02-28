New Zealand beat the odds to down England in classic win

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
President breaks silence on former CEO's explosive claims of crime and corruption at Eskom
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
New Zealand captain Tim Southee hailed his team for becoming one of only four sides to win a Test after being asked to follow on, while conceding fortune played a part in their incredible one-run victory over England.
New Zealand thwarted England’s 258-run chase by the slimmest of margins on day five at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday to leave the series drawn 1-1.
Southee said the match is up there with one of the biggest highlights of his career of 92 Tests.
“It’s hard to go past being only the fourth Test team to win a Test match having been asked to follow on,” the 34-year-old paceman told reporters.
“The guys just taking it in their stride and giving it a shot in the last three days and managing to come out on top, that, I’d imagine, would be a Test match that will be talked about for a long time.
“[For them] to show that character over the last three days has been very pleasing to see and just an awesome game of cricket to be a part of.”
New Zealand had many heroes, with Kane Williamson Man of the Match for his third-innings 132, which helped the Black Caps put on 483 after England captain Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on.
Paceman Neil Wagner had four victims in the fourth innings, including the winning wicket when he had tail-ender James Anderson caught down the legside.
Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell dived to his right to take the Anderson catch, capping a terrific series with scores of 38 and 90 in Wellington and 138 in the first Test loss in Mount Maunganui.
“We got a little bit of luck there with a little flick of a bat down the legside,” said Southee.
“Tommy Blundell just capped off what has been not just been a great series, but a great 18 months for him as well.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New Zealand beat the odds to down England in classic win
Kiwi captain Tim Southee hails his team for being one of only four sides to win a Test after being asked to follow on
New Zealand captain Tim Southee hailed his team for becoming one of only four sides to win a Test after being asked to follow on, while conceding fortune played a part in their incredible one-run victory over England.
New Zealand thwarted England’s 258-run chase by the slimmest of margins on day five at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday to leave the series drawn 1-1.
Southee said the match is up there with one of the biggest highlights of his career of 92 Tests.
“It’s hard to go past being only the fourth Test team to win a Test match having been asked to follow on,” the 34-year-old paceman told reporters.
“The guys just taking it in their stride and giving it a shot in the last three days and managing to come out on top, that, I’d imagine, would be a Test match that will be talked about for a long time.
“[For them] to show that character over the last three days has been very pleasing to see and just an awesome game of cricket to be a part of.”
New Zealand had many heroes, with Kane Williamson Man of the Match for his third-innings 132, which helped the Black Caps put on 483 after England captain Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on.
Paceman Neil Wagner had four victims in the fourth innings, including the winning wicket when he had tail-ender James Anderson caught down the legside.
Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell dived to his right to take the Anderson catch, capping a terrific series with scores of 38 and 90 in Wellington and 138 in the first Test loss in Mount Maunganui.
“We got a little bit of luck there with a little flick of a bat down the legside,” said Southee.
“Tommy Blundell just capped off what has been not just been a great series, but a great 18 months for him as well.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Conrad’s new style will be put to the test against Windies
NEIL MANTHORP: Women’s cricket is set to become as popular as men’s
Proteas stumble at last hurdle as Aussies claim World Cup
Proteas mull seven batters for Windies Test, says Bavuma
Australia beat India in Women’s T20 World Cup thriller
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.