Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung posts ‘counterintuitive’ growth in sales of premium smartphones

Proliferation of 5G network gets the credit, but also its trade-in programme

BL Premium
20 February 2023 - 19:39 Mudiwa Gavaza

Despite continued consumer pressure and an economic downturn, the fastest growth for handsets is in the premium segment where phones can go for as much as R30,000, the head of Samsung Mobile in SA says.

“The premium flagship product market in SA is thriving ... which is almost counterintuitive to the economic environment,” said Justin Hume, vice-president for mobile at Samsung SA on Monday. The segment — bolstered by the recent introduction of the company’s new Galaxy S23 range — is growing three times faster than other segments of the market. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.