Bidding war on the cards for Telkom’s Openserve

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Accelerating inflation is putting many household goods beyond the reach of increasing numbers of South Africans; subscription access may offer a more affordable solution
Labour leaders feel they’ve been made to participate in a tick-box exercise after the plan was formulated and don’t regard this as a meaningful consultation
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
No quick nor painless fixes for stubborn inflation, say economists, as consumer prices rise
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
The sporty but civilised coupé closes the petrol-powered chapter for the British carmaker
Telkom’s prized fibre business is set to welcome a minority partner after the company opened the door for a bidding war for Openserve.
So high is demand that the group is to start a formal process to solicit outside investment in SA’s largest fibre network operator.
“Various initiatives are under way with the goal of realising value through the sale of a minority stake in the 100%-owned Telkom subsidiary,” the group said on Tuesday as it reported third quarter earnings.
“Telkom has been receiving a number of unsolicited approaches for this business and is currently undertaking a market-sounding exercise to test the breadth of interest for this deemed to be core business of Telkom.”
Telkom said Openserve has passed more than 1-million homes with its fibre network. Openserve began operating as a stand-alone entity from September 2022 as part of an effort to realise value from Telkom’s sprawling structure.
With enough interest, a formal process will be launched by the end of the 2023 financial year in March, the group said.
The industry has been experiencing a wave of consolidation worldwide as companies look to combine forces instead of going it alone in building expensive telecom infrastructure. Local players, aware of these realities, are building their own deals to stay ahead.
Dominate market
Excitement around local fibre deals has been building since Vodacom and Remgro’s CIVH announced a R13bn merger of their fibre businesses in November 2021. That deal is nearing completion with only competition commission approval holding back its progress.
Vumatel and Openserve dominate the local fibre market, with more than 50% market share in homes passed and connected, according to Analytico’s 2022 SA Fibre Report
MTN, which made a bid to buy 100% of Telkom in July, withdrew its offer after rival operator Rain made its own approach to merge with the fixed-line operator. It has been widely accepted that MTN was mainly interested in the deal over the large fibre trove.
According to Fitch Solutions — a unit of Fitch Group, a global financial information services company — the main attraction of Telkom is its extensive wholesale fibreoptic network housed in Openserve.
“Telkom operates by far the longest network in SA with more than 170,000km of fibreoptic cables and this network is growing.”
Telkom reported on Tuesday that the number of homes passed and homes connected has increased 27.6% and 31% year on year, respectively, for the quarter. The operator also claims the market’s highest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity rate of 46%.
“These factors make Telkom an attractive asset for acquisition,” says Fitch.
While interest is positive, Telkom begins its market-sounding process amid economic uncertainty. Unlocking value and finding deals have been made all the more difficult as a global economic downturn has resulted in plunging valuations across the technology and telecom sectors.
Telkom had been expected to list its masts and towers unit, Swiftnet, on the JSE for R13bn in early 2022 but the plan was abandoned as the group realised it could only get about two-thirds of that amount.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bidding war on the cards for Telkom’s Openserve
The group will start a formal process to solicit outside investment due to high demand
Telkom’s prized fibre business is set to welcome a minority partner after the company opened the door for a bidding war for Openserve.
So high is demand that the group is to start a formal process to solicit outside investment in SA’s largest fibre network operator.
“Various initiatives are under way with the goal of realising value through the sale of a minority stake in the 100%-owned Telkom subsidiary,” the group said on Tuesday as it reported third quarter earnings.
“Telkom has been receiving a number of unsolicited approaches for this business and is currently undertaking a market-sounding exercise to test the breadth of interest for this deemed to be core business of Telkom.”
Telkom said Openserve has passed more than 1-million homes with its fibre network. Openserve began operating as a stand-alone entity from September 2022 as part of an effort to realise value from Telkom’s sprawling structure.
With enough interest, a formal process will be launched by the end of the 2023 financial year in March, the group said.
The industry has been experiencing a wave of consolidation worldwide as companies look to combine forces instead of going it alone in building expensive telecom infrastructure. Local players, aware of these realities, are building their own deals to stay ahead.
Dominate market
Excitement around local fibre deals has been building since Vodacom and Remgro’s CIVH announced a R13bn merger of their fibre businesses in November 2021. That deal is nearing completion with only competition commission approval holding back its progress.
Vumatel and Openserve dominate the local fibre market, with more than 50% market share in homes passed and connected, according to Analytico’s 2022 SA Fibre Report
MTN, which made a bid to buy 100% of Telkom in July, withdrew its offer after rival operator Rain made its own approach to merge with the fixed-line operator. It has been widely accepted that MTN was mainly interested in the deal over the large fibre trove.
According to Fitch Solutions — a unit of Fitch Group, a global financial information services company — the main attraction of Telkom is its extensive wholesale fibreoptic network housed in Openserve.
“Telkom operates by far the longest network in SA with more than 170,000km of fibreoptic cables and this network is growing.”
Telkom reported on Tuesday that the number of homes passed and homes connected has increased 27.6% and 31% year on year, respectively, for the quarter. The operator also claims the market’s highest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity rate of 46%.
“These factors make Telkom an attractive asset for acquisition,” says Fitch.
While interest is positive, Telkom begins its market-sounding process amid economic uncertainty. Unlocking value and finding deals have been made all the more difficult as a global economic downturn has resulted in plunging valuations across the technology and telecom sectors.
Telkom had been expected to list its masts and towers unit, Swiftnet, on the JSE for R13bn in early 2022 but the plan was abandoned as the group realised it could only get about two-thirds of that amount.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Is Telkom cruising for a bruising?
GUGU LOURIE: Is Telkom on verge of explosion or disruption?
Openserve to shift to a customer-facing business
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.