GUGU LOURIE: Is Telkom on verge of explosion or disruption?

It seemed to be sailing in right direction but now seems to have hit doldrums

23 November 2022 - 19:59 Gugu Lourie

Partly state-owned Telkom has been battling for more than a decade to modernise its operations, without much success.

Between 1998 and 2005 when Sizwe Nxasana was CEO, the company experienced a glimmer of hope of becoming an efficient and profitable entity. He reinvented it and floated it on the JSE...

