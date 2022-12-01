Opinion

MCLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN MCLEOD: Is Telkom cruising for a bruising?

There have been some bright spots, but overall the results were not good

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 05:00

Is Telkom in trouble? Its interim results last week, for the six months to September 30,  showed a marked deterioration in many key financial metrics. It also lowered its guidance for revenue and earnings.

Headline earnings per share were cut in half compared with the same period a year ago, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation — a measure of core operational profitability — fell 17.3%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.