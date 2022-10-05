×

Openserve to shift to a customer-facing business

05 October 2022 - 18:45 Mudiwa Gavaza

Openserve, the business unit that many suspect MTN is actually after in its R30bn bid to take over parent Telkom, is shifting its strategy towards having a more direct relationship with customers, possibly disrupting the role of internet service providers (ISPs) in the fibre value chain.

The move, uncommon among fibre operators, is also an attempt to increase the number of homes and businesses connected to its network. ..

