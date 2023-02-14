National

Zuma’s claim in private prosecution defies logic, says KZN prosecutions head

Elaine Zungu says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be both witness and accused

14 February 2023 - 20:01 FRANNY RABKIN

KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu has rubbished claims by former president Jacob Zuma that President Cyril Ramaphosa was always a suspect in his private prosecution against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

“With all due respect, it defies logic that the applicant [Ramaphosa] could have been a suspect,” she said in an affidavit filed in the high court in Johannesburg  on Monday...

