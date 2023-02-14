Zuma’s claim in private prosecution defies logic, says KZN prosecutions head

CPI data from the world's biggest economy shows prices eased in January but underlying inflation is proving stubborn
Accelerating inflation is putting many household goods beyond the reach of increasing numbers of South Africans; subscription access may offer a more affordable solution
Elaine Zungu says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be both witness and accused
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Group says performance is ‘robust’ as turnover increases 7.8% overall
Business Day TV speaks to Janine Horn, financial adviser at Momentum Financial, and Wanted magazine's Celeste Khumalo
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Caretaker government struggles to convince donors as Beirut’s reforms and crackdown on endemic corruption stall
Gunners form slips as they vie for Premier League title
Born on February 27 1925, Shoichiro Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese carmaker to grow into global brand
KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu has rubbished claims by former president Jacob Zuma that President Cyril Ramaphosa was always a suspect in his private prosecution against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
“With all due respect, it defies logic that the applicant [Ramaphosa] could have been a suspect,” she said in an affidavit filed in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Zuma’s claim in private prosecution defies logic, says KZN prosecutions head
Elaine Zungu says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be both witness and accused
KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu has rubbished claims by former president Jacob Zuma that President Cyril Ramaphosa was always a suspect in his private prosecution against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
“With all due respect, it defies logic that the applicant [Ramaphosa] could have been a suspect,” she said in an affidavit filed in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.