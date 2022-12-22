Companies / Telecoms & Technology

JSE fines Ayo R1.5m for not publicly disclosing key information

The bourse’s latest decision against IT firm relates to various transactions and agreements with related companies between 2017 and 2019

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 12:07 Nico Gous

The JSE has censured and fined software and technology group Ayo Technology Solutions R1.5m for not publicly disclosing money that was moved around between related companies.

This is the latest episode in the saga over Ayo, its holding company and major shareholder African Equity Empowerment Investment Holdings Limited (AEEI) and transactions with asset manager 3 Laws Capital, which led to fines for former Ayo CFO Naahied Gamieldien and Abdul Malick Salie, a former director of AEEI, last month (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2022-11-29-jse-fines-former-ayo-and-aeei-executives-r250000-each-for-breaching-listing-rules/)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.