×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C names Lerato Pule as CFO, replacing Zaf Mahomed

Appointment comes as Blue Label, the mobile operator’s biggest shareholder, is finalising a recapitalisation plan

31 August 2022 - 14:15 Mudiwa Gavaza
Lerato Pule. Cell C's new CFO from September. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Lerato Pule. Cell C's new CFO from September. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cell C on Wednesday named Lerato Pule as CFO to replace Zaf Mahomed, effective September 1.

Pule takes over as the operator’s largest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, is expected to conclude a more than three-year recapitalisation of Cell C. 

Blue Label has been working to firm up the balance sheet of SA’s fourth mobile operator, which has struggled to make a profit since it started operations in 2001 and is laden with long-term debt of R8.7bn.

Blue Label holds a 45% stake in Cell C, but the operator’s debt burden has seen it and Net1 — now Lesaka, which owns 15% — write down their combined R7.5bn investment to nil.

The company has hired consultants to re-evaluate the value of Cell C on its books once the recapitalisation is finalised, which is expected in September.

Pule joined the leadership team earlier this year “to ensure a smooth handover and will play an important role as Cell C evolves to chart a new course to become a digital lifestyle company,” the operator said. 

Before joining Cell C, Pule was CFO for Telkom’s SME business. 

A qualified chartered accountant, she holds an honours degree in accounting and has more than 16 years experience in financial and business management at various organisations. 

“Over the last three years Zaf Mahomed assisted us in successfully navigating a complex transaction to deleverage the balance sheet as part of our turnaround strategy,” Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson, said in a statement.  

“We thank Zaf for his contribution during a very critical phase of Cell C’s journey and wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities. He is ready for his next challenge.” 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Airtime sales expected to remain flat, Blue Label says

Mobile operators are under pressure to reduce data costs for consumers
Companies
5 days ago

Blue Label flags full-year earnings rise of at least 20%

Telecom company, headed by brothers Mark and Brett Levy, attributes growth to ‘robust trading performance’
Companies
1 week ago

Will Blue Label’s second swing at Cell C finally pay off?

A highly complex recapitalisation of SA's smallest mobile player is set for a vote next week. Majority owner Blue Label swears it’s not throwing good ...
Money & Investing
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual targets minibus commuters
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Shoprite cracks nod to offer bank accounts, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa plots corporate and investment banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Massmart parent puts its money where its mouth is ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Woolworths’ star food business faces increasing ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Cell C urges probe into MTN-Telkom deal

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.