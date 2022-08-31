Cell C names Lerato Pule as CFO, replacing Zaf Mahomed

Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
The flip side of the usual angst is whether we can leverage the power of machine learning without losing our humanity
Competition policy has had a particular focus in recent years on curbing the power of large firms in an effort to try open up markets to smaller ones
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Appointment comes as Blue Label, the mobile operator’s biggest shareholder, is finalising a recapitalisation plan
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Indonesia, as G20 chair, has invited officials from the AU to join the talks for the first time
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Nicholas Yell sets out in search of spring flowers, passing through the West Coast National Park and on to Clanwilliam
Cell C on Wednesday named Lerato Pule as CFO to replace Zaf Mahomed, effective September 1.
Pule takes over as the operator’s largest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, is expected to conclude a more than three-year recapitalisation of Cell C.
Blue Label has been working to firm up the balance sheet of SA’s fourth mobile operator, which has struggled to make a profit since it started operations in 2001 and is laden with long-term debt of R8.7bn.
Blue Label holds a 45% stake in Cell C, but the operator’s debt burden has seen it and Net1 — now Lesaka, which owns 15% — write down their combined R7.5bn investment to nil.
The company has hired consultants to re-evaluate the value of Cell C on its books once the recapitalisation is finalised, which is expected in September.
Pule joined the leadership team earlier this year “to ensure a smooth handover and will play an important role as Cell C evolves to chart a new course to become a digital lifestyle company,” the operator said.
Before joining Cell C, Pule was CFO for Telkom’s SME business.
A qualified chartered accountant, she holds an honours degree in accounting and has more than 16 years experience in financial and business management at various organisations.
“Over the last three years Zaf Mahomed assisted us in successfully navigating a complex transaction to deleverage the balance sheet as part of our turnaround strategy,” Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson, said in a statement.
“We thank Zaf for his contribution during a very critical phase of Cell C’s journey and wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities. He is ready for his next challenge.”
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cell C names Lerato Pule as CFO, replacing Zaf Mahomed
Appointment comes as Blue Label, the mobile operator’s biggest shareholder, is finalising a recapitalisation plan
Cell C on Wednesday named Lerato Pule as CFO to replace Zaf Mahomed, effective September 1.
Pule takes over as the operator’s largest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, is expected to conclude a more than three-year recapitalisation of Cell C.
Blue Label has been working to firm up the balance sheet of SA’s fourth mobile operator, which has struggled to make a profit since it started operations in 2001 and is laden with long-term debt of R8.7bn.
Blue Label holds a 45% stake in Cell C, but the operator’s debt burden has seen it and Net1 — now Lesaka, which owns 15% — write down their combined R7.5bn investment to nil.
The company has hired consultants to re-evaluate the value of Cell C on its books once the recapitalisation is finalised, which is expected in September.
Pule joined the leadership team earlier this year “to ensure a smooth handover and will play an important role as Cell C evolves to chart a new course to become a digital lifestyle company,” the operator said.
Before joining Cell C, Pule was CFO for Telkom’s SME business.
A qualified chartered accountant, she holds an honours degree in accounting and has more than 16 years experience in financial and business management at various organisations.
“Over the last three years Zaf Mahomed assisted us in successfully navigating a complex transaction to deleverage the balance sheet as part of our turnaround strategy,” Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson, said in a statement.
“We thank Zaf for his contribution during a very critical phase of Cell C’s journey and wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities. He is ready for his next challenge.”
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Airtime sales expected to remain flat, Blue Label says
Blue Label flags full-year earnings rise of at least 20%
Will Blue Label’s second swing at Cell C finally pay off?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cell C urges probe into MTN-Telkom deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.