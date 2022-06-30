Money & Investing Will Blue Label’s second swing at Cell C finally pay off? A highly complex recapitalisation of SA’s smallest mobile player is set for a vote next week. Majority owner Blue Label swears it’s not throwing good money after bad B L Premium

To say Blue Label believes in Cell C would be putting it mildly.

After writing off its widely panned R5.5bn investment in 2019, Blue Label Telecoms is once again ready to back the mobile operator with more money through a bond process, set for a vote on July 5...