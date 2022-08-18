×

Blue Label flags full-year earnings rise of at least 20%

Telecom company, headed by brothers Mark and Brett Levy, attributes growth to ‘robust trading performance’

18 August 2022 - 19:35 Mudiwa Gavaza

Blue Label Telecoms, which is finalising a recapitalisation of Cell C, says it expects growth in earnings of at least a fifth for the year to end-May. 

In a note to shareholders, Blue Label — which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing — said it expects to report core headline earnings for the year of R1.06bn. This translates to core headline earnings per share (Heps) of 121.01c...

