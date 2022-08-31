More freedom for small business when Patel eases anti-collusion rules

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Zondo commission’s recommendation that cadre deployment be dropped is backed by the courts
Exemption to competition rules will allow businesses to co-operate on bulk deals and pricing
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Cologne prosecutors continue to target international investment banks in long-running investigation
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
The latest bombing follows the collapse of a ceasefire between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front last week
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Volvo's latest project project channels a metrosexual dark lord as opposed to its predecessor’s post-apocalypse style
Small and medium-sized enterprises will be allowed to work together to negotiate collective purchasing deals with larger suppliers, and to collaborate on pricing and production agreements in terms of a new block exemption from the anti-collusion provisions of SA’s competition legislation.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Wednesday that the block exemption had been gazetted for public comment. He was speaking at the opening of the annual competition law, economics and policy conference hosted by SA’s competition authorities in Johannesburg. The conference, in its 16th year, was the first to be held in person since 2019...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
More freedom for small business when Patel eases anti-collusion rules
Exemption to competition rules will allow businesses to co-operate on bulk deals and pricing
Small and medium-sized enterprises will be allowed to work together to negotiate collective purchasing deals with larger suppliers, and to collaborate on pricing and production agreements in terms of a new block exemption from the anti-collusion provisions of SA’s competition legislation.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Wednesday that the block exemption had been gazetted for public comment. He was speaking at the opening of the annual competition law, economics and policy conference hosted by SA’s competition authorities in Johannesburg. The conference, in its 16th year, was the first to be held in person since 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.