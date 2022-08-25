Insurance stocks take a beating on news that the Competition Commission is investigating at least eight of them for possible collusion
Blue Label Telecoms, which is finalising a recapitalisation of Cell C, says the current slowdown in airtime sales, caused by pressure on consumers’ pockets, will continue for the coming year before a recovery is seen.
For years, mobile operators have been under pressure to reduce the cost to communicate, particularly for internet connectivity. Proponents such as the Competition Commission argue that price reductions would not be bad for operators as they would likely make more money as people consume larger amounts of data services as a result of more attractive prices...
Airtime sales expected to remain flat, Blue Label says
Blue Label Telecoms, which is finalising a recapitalisation of Cell C, says the current slowdown in airtime sales, caused by pressure on consumers' pockets, will continue for the coming year before a recovery is seen.
For years, mobile operators have been under pressure to reduce the cost to communicate, particularly for internet connectivity. Proponents such as the Competition Commission argue that price reductions would not be bad for operators as they would likely make more money as people consume larger amounts of data services as a result of more attractive prices...
