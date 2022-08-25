×

Airtime sales expected to remain flat, Blue Label says

25 August 2022 - 20:18 Mudiwa Gavaza

Blue Label Telecoms, which is finalising a recapitalisation of Cell C, says the current slowdown in airtime sales, caused by pressure on consumers’ pockets, will continue for the coming year before a recovery is seen.

For years, mobile operators have been under pressure to reduce the cost to communicate, particularly for internet connectivity. Proponents such as the Competition Commission argue that price reductions would not be bad for operators as they would likely make more money as people consume larger amounts of data services as a result of more attractive prices...

