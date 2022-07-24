Reserve Bank gets flak for rate decision — but some call it the right move
SA is not immune to the risks of managing rising inflation
Amanda Rogaly is the founder of this parenting portal
The country’s fourth mobile service operator, Cell C, has called on regulators to assess carefully the proposed purchase by MTN of Telkom to ensure it does not reduce competition in the infrastructure market and that smaller operators can compete.
Last week, MTN and Telkom announced they were in talks but the process was still at an early stage. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cell C urges probe into MTN-Telkom deal
Mobile operator wants to ensure smaller players can compete
The country’s fourth mobile service operator, Cell C, has called on regulators to assess carefully the proposed purchase by MTN of Telkom to ensure it does not reduce competition in the infrastructure market and that smaller operators can compete.
Last week, MTN and Telkom announced they were in talks but the process was still at an early stage. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.