Business

Cell C urges probe into MTN-Telkom deal

Mobile operator wants to ensure smaller players can compete

24 July 2022 - 06:51 THABISO MOCHIKO

The country’s fourth mobile service operator, Cell C, has called on regulators to assess carefully the proposed purchase by MTN of Telkom to ensure it does not reduce competition in the infrastructure market and that smaller operators can compete. 

Last week, MTN and Telkom announced they were in talks but the process was still at an early stage.  ..

